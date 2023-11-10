Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Warplanes Targeted the area around the Al-Shifa Hospital Complex - Projectile Struck, Resulting in a Palestinian Losing his Leg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warplanes targeted the area around the Al-Shifa hospital complex, and a projectile struck inside the hospital, resulting in a Palestinian individual losing his leg 00:16.
Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex to Al-Araby TV:
A severe shortage of all medical supplies and patients face the risk of death
Medical sources in the Gaza Strip: 4 injuries, including a critical injury, in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Hospital
Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex: At least 6 people were killed in this Israeli bombing of Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza.