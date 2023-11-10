Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Warplanes Targeted the area around the Al-Shifa Hospital Complex - Projectile Struck, Resulting in a Palestinian Losing his Leg

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warplanes targeted the area around the Al-Shifa hospital complex, and a projectile struck inside the hospital, resulting in a Palestinian individual losing his leg 00:16.

Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex to Al-Araby TV:

A severe shortage of all medical supplies and patients face the risk of death

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip: 4 injuries, including a critical injury, in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Hospital

Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex: At least 6 people were killed in this Israeli bombing of Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza.

