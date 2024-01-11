Reporter stuns Hunter Biden by asking 'what kind of crack' he smokes

A reporter asked Hunter Biden what kind of "crack" he smokes and if he had taken drugs on Wednesday morning following his shocking House committee appearance.
Republican lawmakers are pushing for a vote which would hold the President's son in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.
Mr Biden has been subpoenaed to testify at a closed-door panel while Democratic lawmakers insist he be allowed to testify publicly.
The 53-year-old was bombarded by reporters following his appearance on Capitol Hill, with one reporter questioning his history of drug addiction.
The questioner repeated the demands, asking: “What kind of crack do you normally smoke, Mr. Biden?”
