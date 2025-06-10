Orangemen, NRA, Freemasonry, “Theo Von”, RDJ, Jordan Peterson, Nerdrotic, Ockham’s Razor, Gay Ed, T.REX, Breuer, Barrow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-09 Orangemen
Topic list:
* Jesuit James Corbett and Richie the Orangeman from Bahstahn are back on JeziTube!
* The founding of the NRA had nothing to do with protecting the Second Amendment.
* During the 1871 “Orange Riot” the NY State Militia just couldn’t shoot straight to protect Irish Christians from Catholic terrorists.
* Jim Shaw vs. William Miller: can a Christian be a Freemason?
* Who was at Jim Shaw’s 33rd Degree ceremony?
* Is “Theo Von” a jesuit?
* Another name added to “live by the sword, die by the sword”.
* Whose side is Robert Downey, Jr. on?
* The truth about “gun control” found in “knights” and “samurai”.
* An atheist calls Jordan Peterson out on Mary worship (Christian Post has his back).
* Gary “Nerdrotic” Beuchler is a “Padre”.
* What does Revelation 6 say about Christians who refuse to call out the Whore of Babylon?
* “Ockham’s razor” and “Iatrogenesis”.
* A homosexual blog gives up the secret agenda behind “education”; Yale’s homosexual Catholic pulls a Voltaire.
* Why homosexual advocacy groups are self-destructive.
* Samuel Finley Breese Morse on the Roman “emigrant” agenda FROM 170 YEARS AGO.
* “T.REX ARMS” forces out it’s founder because they’re warped Christians and he married a feminist.
* Jim Breuer’s spiritual warfare story.
* Clyde Barrow’s first murder.
