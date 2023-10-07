Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’Marry’ Themselves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Oct 4, 2023
Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, and other famous celebrities are promoting a new form of loneliness called ‘sologamy' — marrying oneself. Why are some people embracing this and WHY are their friends going along with this? Are they looking for the party and the ring without the commitment? Marriage is rooted in God, the family, and self-sacrifice. Join us to unpack this radical trend capturing many young people today.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3mqmxy-emma-watson-selena-gomez-and-britney-spears-marry-themselves.html