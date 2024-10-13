The 114th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces has completed the liberation of Tsukurino.

We are waiting for an official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Also, in the coming days we should expect statements about the liberation of a number of settlements in the Kursk region.

Adding:

Another US merc down

Nick Duckworth was eliminated in the SMO zone. In 2023. he was lucky enough to survive a missile strike by Russian troops on a temporary deployment point of militants in Kramatorsk.

Then Nick and his fellow "volunteer colleagues" tried to frame the attack as an attack on a "civilian facility". Russian troops however identified and proved that command staff of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and at the same time foreign mercenaries were staying in that hotel.

Duckworth was eliminated in the Zaporizhzhya direction when his car was hit by a Russian FPV drone.