Pets in Love





Feb 20, 2024,





After 12 Years of Being Used as A Toy, Poor Dog's Life Nearly Ended in Despair

Anger arose in our minds after learning the truth about this dog! Mischa was found with half of his body lying in the snow! He was trying to endure the cold without being able to move! It seems like there's something preventing him from getting up anymore! Everyone thought it was because he had been lying in the snow for too long and everything had frozen! But no, the truth is even more painful! After being taken to the vet, everyone was shocked to discover 3 bullets in the dog's side! Unbelievably, this poor dog was used as prey and toyed with!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spqu-3ssX3c