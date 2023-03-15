A Fox in Our Yard

In the beginning of January 2023 we got a fox visiting our countryside yard in North Karelia, Finland about 100 kilometres from Russian border crossing place.





Finland want to build a wall between Finland and Russia border. Well the length if over 1300 kilometres or circa 808 miles. In the Bible was told to prophet Nehemia this in chapter 4 verse 3: "Now Tobiah the Ammonite was by him, and he said, "What they are building, if a fox climbed up it, he would break down their stone wall."

