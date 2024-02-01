BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Andrew Gabriel Roth - God's Name In Our DNA - Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
198 views • 02/01/2024

Andrew Gabriel Roth, Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek linguist returns to the Celestial Report to discuss the Aramaic TAW and its significance in our spiritual life.


One Faith One People Ministries

https://onefaithonepeopleministries.com/


Join and Subscribe:

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celeste Solum,

The Apostolic Writings,

Andrew Gabriel Roth,

New Book,

Aramaic Biblical Studies,

Aramaic,

Torah,

burying Torah Scrolls,

Hilkiah,

Masoretic text,

Greek New Testament,

Bible Translations,

Talmud,

Messianic Jew,

Messiah,

Jew for Jesus,

Yeshua,

Peter,

Paul,

The Apostolic New Testament,

Maryah,

YHWH,

Hillel 2 Calendar,

Harvest Calendar,

Jewish Calendar,

Rabbinic Calendar,

Biblical Feasts,

Jewish Feasts,

Gregorian Calendar,

Times and Seasons,

Noah’s birthday,

Tishrei,

Cheshvan,

Marcheshvan,

Flood,

Noah’s flood,

Biblical math,

Chronology,

prophetic calendar,

Job 9,

impressing on the stars,

Shamayim,

Heaven of Heavens,

kochavim,

No one has seen the Father,

seal of God,

DNA,

Tzitzit.

Satan,

Hasatan,

Keywords
new bookaramaicceleste solumgods name in dnaandrew gabriel roththe apostolic writingsaramaic biblical studies
