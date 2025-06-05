NWO: Operation Northwoods planned to kill its own American citizens

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



In 1962, America's top military leadership proposed a secret plan to stage false flag operations on American soil — just to justify a war with Cuba.



This chilling blueprint, known as Operation Northwoods, called for fake hijackings, bombings, staged funerals, and even the destruction of a drone airliner painted to mimic a real passenger flight. The goal of this operation in 1962 was to manufacture public outrage, blame Cuba, and rally the nation into supporting a full-scale invasion.





The Pentagon’s top brass, including General Lyman Lemnitzer and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signed off on this plan. But President John F. Kennedy rejected it — shutting down the proposal before it could unfold.





Declassified decades later by the JFK Assassination Records Review Board, Operation Northwoods is now a disturbing case study in how power can drift dangerously behind closed doors.





