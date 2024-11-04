Iyad Hamdan's home destroyed by Zionist savages, Jenin, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 15 Sep 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iyad Hamdan's home destroyed by Zionist savages
The Genocidal Zionist Apartheid Colony regularly sends its gangs of criminal savages to destroy the homes of the citizens of Jenin, who remain steadfast, despite all adversity.
Iyad Hamdan talks about the nightmare his family has been facing.
FPTV reports from the West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Obada Tahayna
Filmed: 15/09/2024
