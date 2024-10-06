BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Pager No Problem. Bye Bye Nasrallah
Upwards Revolution
Upwards Revolution
25 views • 7 months ago

Book Link https://a.co/d/1Jy9kJE

Full Book attached


Table of Contents


The Second Coming of Trump 2


Disclaimer 5


Background 6


Chapter 1 8


The Escalator Ride That Changed America 8


The Stage Was Set 24


The Entrance of Donald Trump into American Politics 26


Chapter 2 40


The Triumphs and Legacy of Donald J. Trump 40


The Embodiment of a Movement: The Trump Chronicles 50


Chapter 3 52


The Unlikely Vice Presidents of Obama, Biden, and Trump 52


Trump in Your Living Room for Decades 68


Chapter 5

“Lock Her Up” and the Untouchable Hillary Clinton 75


Untouchable? Or Just Untouched? 81


Chapter 6 83


How Trump Turned Conservative Ideology on Its Head 83


Chapter 7 96


Faith, Forgiveness, and Self-Promotion 96


Trump’s LGBTQ Endorsement and the Erosion of Christian Values 106


Trump’s LGBTQ Endorsement: A Betrayal of Conservative Values 107


The Role of Satan 110


The Impact on the Body of Christ 111


A Call to Return to Biblical Truth 112


The Axis of Deception 114


Chapter 10 120


The QAnon Psyop 120


Chapter 11 127


The Hidden War Against Israel 127


Chapter 12 137


Welcome to the Truman Show: Global Edition 137


Chapter 13 145


Satan the Ultimate Deceiver 145


Chapter 14 148


The Eerie Parallels of Predictive Programming and the Trump Phenomenon 148


Chapter 15 154


The Trump Assassination Attempt? 154


Chapter 16 175


The Transformation of the Trump Name: A Pattern of Power and Assimilation 175


Chapter 17 179


 The Royal Connection – Politics, Power, and Medieval Lineage 179


Chapter 19 195


The Mysterious Life and Death of Ivana Trump 195


Chapter 20 208


The Power of Symbols 208


Chapter 21 213


A Controversial Tribute: Trump's Choice to Honor Muhammad Ali and Its

Implications 213


Chapter 22 221


The 666 Symbolism 221


Chapter 23 226


The Enigma of Trump's Hair 226


Chapter 24 234


The Illusion of Change 234


Chapter 25 239


Operation Warp Speed 239


Tech Censorship 247


Chapter 27 254


The Capitol Entrapment: A Peaceful Protest or a Setup? 254


Chapter 28 260


Musk, Trump and the Tesla Legacy 260


The Lie of Overpopulation 280


Unveiling the Hidden Hands 289


Chapter 30 300


The Worldwide Empire of David—A Vision of Unity 300


Chapter 31 311


Empire of David – A Restoration of Hope 311


Chapter 32 321


Chapter 33 327


About the Author 327


Methods of Interpretation and Analysis 335


Chapter 34 340


The Perils of Placing Hope in a Single Leader 340

iranisraelnasrallah
