Jerusalem’s Sky & Dome were illuminated by Drone Interceptions as Sirens Resonated throughout the city - Compound within the Old City of Jerusalem and across southern Israel - Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem’s sky was illuminated by drone interceptions as sirens resonated throughout the city and across southern Israel. Coverage by Al Jazeera captured dramatic air defence actions above Tel Aviv.

Middle East Eye reports hearing explosions in Jerusalem, likely from these air defences engaging, amidst escalating tensions in occupied Palestine.

Here are some updates from this developing story:

• Jordanian jets have shot down dozens of Iranian drones, two regional security sources have told Reuters. The drones were intercepted while flying across northern and central Jordan, they said

• The US has shot down an Iranian drone headed toward Israel, according to US officials speaking to Reuters news agency

• Israel’s army radio reported that more than 100 drones were intercepted outside Israeli territory with assistance from the US and UK. Middle East Eye could not independently verify the reports

Ben Gurion airport in Israel has been evacuated and shut down its operations as Iran launches attack drones and missiles on Saturday night. The first time Iran has ever struck at Israel directly.







