VLOG The Sky is Falling, The Sky is Falling

The Mayan Calendar; Music by Send Rain We had an "End of the world" event 23 years ago, the Y2K event, Seems like Bill Gates of Microsoft and Steve Jobs of Apple forgot to account for the year 2000 and all the computers in the world didn't know what to do with that? All computers were going to crash at midnight leaving man back in the stone age. Turned out to be a dud. So we averted Y2k but surly The Mayan Calendar would destroy us all? The Earth was going to end on The Winter Solstice December 21 2012 according to the Mayan long count calendar? This calendar cycle is 5125 years, they believe their have been 4 worlds prior to ours and we are about to enter into the fifth. On 12/21/2012 I was going t work early in the morning as I was wondering is anything major going to happened today? As I was thinking asking God if their was anything to this Mayan Calendar? About that time I saw one of the biggest most completely perfect rainbows I had ever seen in my life stretch across the landscape. God let me know at that very minute that He was in charge, He is the one in charge of time and the end time events associated with it. The First nuclear bomb in 1945 could have done us in? Remember the Ebola out break in Africa? CERN could certainly do us in, Steven Hawkins said don't do it? Al Gore said in the early 2000 that climate change would kill us all within 10 years? Poles were supposed to have flipped by now? Psalm 37:10-13 For yet a little while, and the wicked shall not be: yea, thou shalt diligently consider his place, and it shall not be.11 But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace.12 The wicked plots against the just, and gnashes upon him with his teeth.13 The Lord shall laugh at him: for he sees that his day is coming. So just chill out and be about your ministry and watch it all unfold.


