A Quick Shooting Setup
Shepherd Warrior
Shepherd Warrior
153 views • 09/09/2023

I am always experimenting with different setups on my rifles. I really liked mounting the Vortex 2-7x Scout Scope on my American Ranch in 7.62x39. At first, I thought it was going to suck because I had the magnification on 2x, which gave it a tubular effect, but when I moved it to 7x on the scope the sight picture was perfect. I had no problem hitting my target out at 200 yards. Now if we could get Ruger to produce their American Ranch in a Scout configuration that would be sweet.

Keywords
firearmsself-defensepreparedness
