REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 03 - 3ª Temporada - Ubuntu E A Mensagem Dos Aviários Azuis - Parte 1

Nesta apresentação especial, Michael Tellinger junta-se a Corey Goode para discutir como a filosofia Ubuntu combina bem com a mensagem dos Blue Avians. Compreender esta intersecção é fundamental para superar as restrições impostas ao nosso planeta através da manipulação deliberada do nosso sistema monetário pelos sindicatos financeiros que clamam pelo controle total do nosso mundo.
Esta entrevista com David Wilcock foi originalmente transmitida pela web em 19 de janeiro de 2016.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.