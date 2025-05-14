Acts Of The Apostles Part #15-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 13 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





“And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest? And he said, How can I, except some man should guide me? And he desired Philip that he would come up and sit with him.” Acts 8:30,31 (KJB)





TONIGHT’S STUDY: What can we say? It’s the council at Jerusalem and the apostles are going to nail down what it means to be a Gentile in the Church Age and make it so simple and clear you’d have to work at it to miss it. In 2025, the vast majority of Christians miss it, but don’t worry, we fix it for you on tonight’s Bible Study. As we conclude our look at the council of Jerusalem, we are off to watch Paul answer the original Macedonian call!