- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 11.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#751 // THE TEMPEST - LIVE

Our channel blends historical literature and epic media together with the day's headlines - and tonight, we are heading into a vast storm of controversy. In an era when the mighty gales of the Atlantic frequently tested British mettle, shaping the fate of ships and empires alike, William Shakespeare penned one of his most evocative plays, "The Tempest," a reflection of nature's tumultuous force and the human spirit's thirst for justice. Amidst this historical backdrop, where the unpredictability of storms mirrored the unpredictability of life from a Sea-Faring age, "The Tempest: Verdicts of Truth" emerges, a bastion against the flood of misinformation cast as a spell upon the body politic. Here, the storm, as capricious and potent as Ariel's whispers, symbolizes the ceaseless tide of information. And whether the storms are of natural or human origin, they can spell certain doom for our beloved ship of state.

Yet, in the midst of these whirlwinds, like Prospero, our captain, Trump seeks justice and clarity - especially from those capricious fools who serve invisible spirits of the air. Caliban's voice, often suppressed in Shakespeare's play, echoes tales like those of us who live in life's margins, reminding us that the loft narratives of the privileged few often sculpt and chisel away at our freedoms as they polish their pride. Our little boats make much smaller wakes, but our cargo is every bit as precious!

As Miranda marveled in horror at her brave new world thus revealed, we, too, stand in slack-jawed awe at the unholy plunder of vast globalist ambition. We aim for retribution and reconciliation amidst this discord. We seek peace, justice, and an unfettered life, promised through our founding documents. In this dynamic panorama, our quest is not merely to see with clarity - but to understand with depth, believing that despite this communist's storm's fury, our harmony of voices and truth shall weave back together the torn fabric of state - a shining new world, promised to us of old!





#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE









WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)



