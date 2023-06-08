SRA Victim TELLS ALL on Oprah, Mel Gibson Makes Movie To EXPOSE the Ukraine War's Child Trafficking

Cross Talk News





June 7, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke dig up very important information on Mel Gibson's new upcoming film, and how the Ukrainian war is being used to harvest children for sex trafficking. Edward also uncovers a clip that has been buried by the mainstream media, revealing the horrors behind Satanic Ritual Abuse and those who are involved.

