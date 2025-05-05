Is Dental Care in El Salvador Any Good? Here’s What We Found Out!

In today’s video, we take you along for our very first dental visit in El Salvador — and wow, what a difference from what we were used to back in Canada! We had five teeth cleanings, one tooth extraction, and a consultation and preparation for orthodontic braces for our son Willem — all done in one visit.

We share the full experience: the quality of care, the costs, the clinic environment, and how it compares to dental care back in Canada. Whether you're considering dental tourism, living abroad, or just curious about how affordable healthcare is in El Salvador, this video gives you a real, unsponsored look at what to expect.

If you're thinking about making the move or just need quality dental care without the North American price tag, this one's for you.

