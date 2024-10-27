BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Night of Unity: Jewish & Arab Believers Come Together for Worship at Jerusalem's Christ Church
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
Experience a powerful night of unity as Solu brings together Jewish and Arab believers for unprecedented bilingual worship at Jerusalem's historic Christchurch. Watch as music breaks down walls and builds bridges of peace through worship.

https://allisrael.com/videos/solu-presents-worship-without-walls-hebrew-and-arabic-unite-in-jerusalem-all-israel-feature

❤️ STEVE'S TAKE: This is AWESOME! HALLELUJAH! THANK YOU JESUS (YESHUA)❗️

Yeshua Hamashiach means “Jesus the Messiah (https://www.gotquestions.org/is-Jesus-the-Messiah.html).” The name Jesus is the Greek form of the Hebrew name Yeshua, which is the shortened form of the name Yehoshua. From this Hebrew word we also get the name Joshua (Joshua 5:15 - https://www.bibleref.com/Joshua/5/Joshua-5-15.html) or Hoshea (Numbers 13:8 - https://www.bibleref.com/Numbers/13/Numbers-13-8.html; Deuteronomy 32:44 - https://www.bibleref.com/Deuteronomy/32/Deuteronomy-32-44.html). The name means “salvation” and is found more than often throughout the Old Testament. This is the name from which we get the Greek word Iesous, prounounced “yay-sus,” or as we say it, “Jesus.”

