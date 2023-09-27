NEW: More Legal Issues for Donald Trump | SEKULOW

Just in: SEKULOW - American Center for Law & Justice:

A New York City judge ordered President Trump to dissolve the Trump Organization LLC based on fraud claims.





One of the outrageous claims in the lawsuit is that Mar-a-Lago is only worth $18 million. Of course, anyone who knows Florida real estate knows that this area of Florida is extremely expensive. For example, a plot of land that’s smaller than 2.5 acres near Trump’s home is going for $200 million.





Just to be clear, this is a civil lawsuit against President Trump – not a criminal case like Trump’s pending four indictments. But if he loses the civil lawsuit, it would impact much of his wealth.

So now the Left wants to put President Trump in jail, remove him from primary state ballots, and bankrupt him.





Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell condemned the Left’s constant lawfare on Trump:

“Look, we talk about warfare . . . and when we say “lawfare,” it is a war using the legal system. The Democrats are doing lawfare right now, and for everyone who thinks that this is not the key fight, they’re wrong. I mean, it doesn’t matter what Republican is going to be the nominee going forward – they are going to be faced with lawfare. . . .We need to beat back the DOJ and these judges that have overreached.”





Yet despite the relentless legal issues, a recent poll shows President Trump with almost a 10-point lead in a head-to-head matchup versus President Joe Biden.

As alluded to, Trump’s political opposition wants to remove him from primary ballots. The ACLJ now represents the West Virginia GOP to stop the Left’s twisting of the 14th Amendment to “disqualify” Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot. The right to vote must be protected, and the Deep State election interference must end.





We just filed in a third lawsuit, representing the West Virginia Republican Party, to protect ballot access after a recent lawsuit claimed President Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot. The same self-declared presidential candidate in Texas who is suing in Oklahoma filed the lawsuit.





Like the others, this lawsuit was brought against two parties: President Trump and the West Virginia Secretary of State. But as in the lawsuits involving Oklahoma and Colorado, an organization critical to this lawsuit was left out. The West Virginia Republican Party has a say in who will be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.





We won’t waver in our fight to stop the Left from denying you the right to vote for your preferred candidate.

Our constitutional republic is at risk right now, and we will ensure justice prevails.