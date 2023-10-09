© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Leonard
Oct 9, 2023
In this episode Richard is joined by Jason Ous as they discuss some of the challenges faced by veterans when completing military service.
This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/
50% OFF TODAY!! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. https://goldco.com/stew
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nwtos-challenges-faced-by-vets-when-transitioning-back-to-civilian-life.html