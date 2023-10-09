BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Challenges Faced by Vets When Transitioning Back to Civilian Life
High Hopes
High Hopes
26 views • 10/09/2023

Richard Leonard


Oct 9, 2023


In this episode Richard is joined by Jason Ous as they discuss some of the challenges faced by veterans when completing military service.


Keywords
militaryveteransvetschallengestransitioningrichard leonardjason ouscivilian life
