🔥The more I study the Past, The more I see Our Future!☠️
Real Fishing Life
Real Fishing Life
4 followers
1
7 months ago

🔥The more I study the Past, The more I see Our Future!☠️

👀I see a lot of resemblance in the Fight that I'm going through and the same thing Bonhoeffer went through during World War 2! With what I imagine it will be, the same exact outcome!😢

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German pastor and theologian known for his opposition to National Socialism. His ties to the July 20, 1944, conspiracy to overthrow the Nazi regime led to his execution in 1945. His theological writings are regarded as classics throughout the Christian world.

They have been some true Patriots and Warriors in history that has been completely killed for Fighting for the Truth! Killed by Weak Cowards with Billions of Dollars in Gold! https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE?si=lTYEnO5X8g4sVcmY

nazi regimedietrich bonhoefferthe morei study the pasti see our future
