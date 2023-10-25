X22 Report Ep 3195a -The Feed Back Loop Will Bring The System Down, The Crisis Will Destroy The [CB]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report Financial News Ep 3195a - Oct. 24, 2023
The Feed Back Loop Will Bring The System Down, The Crisis Will Destroy The [CB]
The feed back look is going to come back and haunt the [CB], everything they are doing will destroy them in the end. Biden is feeling the heat, the UAW workers walked off the job. Foreclosures are up and people do not have disposable income. As people cut back the crisis will bring it all down.
