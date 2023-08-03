If the Houses burn but the Trees do not, is it really a Forest Fire?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And if it's not a forest fire, what is it? Robert Brame, a forensic arborist, will answer that question at The Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. In this short video, Robert explains the content of his presentation. Information about the Red Pill Expo at www.redpillexpo.org