Underground Bases, UFO Technology, and the Nephilim Hybrid Antichrist DNA - Scott Mitchell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
138 views • 09/11/2023

Pastor Scott Mitchell talks about underground tunnels, bases, UFO technology, a coming grand delusion, and the genetic makeup of the Antichrist being a Nephilim hybrid. As host of Bible Mysteries Podcast, Scott returns for a second installment in this jaw-dropper conversation about end times prophecy and the coming great deception. He reveals the dangers of technology like Elon Musk’s neuralink and points out that humanity is extremely gullible. Our enemies are no longer hiding, but brazen and bold about what they are doing. Man has dominion over the earth, but the elite would like to hand that birthright over to Satan, and they will do whatever it takes to deceive the masses during the end times.



TAKEAWAYS


UFO sightings are proliferating throughout the world - expect to see a continuation of this chaotic narrative as the end times draw near


Satan cannot take our God-given birthright unless someone hands it over to him


Covid was a test to see how easily humanity would comply with strict rules and regulations on a global scale


The elite are looking for a way to obtain eternal life without Christ - they won’t succeed



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Revelation Road Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3KU36D3

Revelation Road on PureFlix: https://www.pureflix.com/

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Bible Mysteries Podcast: https://bit.ly/3PgjKPY

Aborted Fetal Tissue in Vaccines: https://bit.ly/45OiZ6B


🔗 CONNECT WITH BIBLE MYSTERIES PODCAST

Website: https://www.biblemysteriespodcast.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biblemysteries/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/biblemyspodcast

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@biblemysteries

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BibleMysteries


🔗 CONNECT WITH UNLOCK THE BIBLE NOW

Website: https://utbnow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/utbnow


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical: https://jasemedical.com/

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
end timeselon musknephilimunderground basestina griffincounter culture mom showufo technologyhybrid antichrist dnabible mysteries podcastnueralink
