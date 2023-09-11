Underground Bases, UFO Technology, and the Nephilim Hybrid Antichrist DNA - Scott Mitchell

Pastor Scott Mitchell talks about underground tunnels, bases, UFO technology, a coming grand delusion, and the genetic makeup of the Antichrist being a Nephilim hybrid. As host of Bible Mysteries Podcast, Scott returns for a second installment in this jaw-dropper conversation about end times prophecy and the coming great deception. He reveals the dangers of technology like Elon Musk’s neuralink and points out that humanity is extremely gullible. Our enemies are no longer hiding, but brazen and bold about what they are doing. Man has dominion over the earth, but the elite would like to hand that birthright over to Satan, and they will do whatever it takes to deceive the masses during the end times.







TAKEAWAYS





UFO sightings are proliferating throughout the world - expect to see a continuation of this chaotic narrative as the end times draw near





Satan cannot take our God-given birthright unless someone hands it over to him





Covid was a test to see how easily humanity would comply with strict rules and regulations on a global scale





The elite are looking for a way to obtain eternal life without Christ - they won’t succeed







