PAT KING - THE CANADIAN POLITICAL PRISONER FUNDRAISER NIGHT ON THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW

We have PAT KING on the Kevin J. Johnston Show for the First Time in almost 2 years. The Communist and cowardly Canadian Government has stolen EVERYTHING from both Kevin J. Johnston and Pat King and now we can talk about it LIVE - Tuesday, September 5 at 9PM Eastern Time - www.FreedomReport.ca