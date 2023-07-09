BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP retaliated to America through two events before Secretary Yellen visited Beijing
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 07/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lf01hbc1b

07/06/2023 Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast: The CCP retaliated to America through two events before Secretary Yellen visited Beijing. One is that they announced the export limitation on two precious metals that are critical for the US technology industry, the Germanium and Gallium. And the second one is on July 1, the CCP enforced a newly amended Counter-espionage Law, which will be targeting American companies or any foreign companies doing business in China.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/06/2023 妮可参加《韦恩·杜普里播客》：在耶伦访问北京之前，中共通过两个行动对美国进行了报复。一个是中共宣布对对美国科技工业很关键的两种稀有金属镓和锗进行出口管制。第二个行动是在7月1日生效修订后的《反间谍法》，该法将针对在中国经营的美国或其他外国公司。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
