© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has shared footage of Monday’s counter terrorist operation in Belgorod. The region, located on the border with Ukraine, came under attack from a group of Ukrainian nationalists, assisted by Kiev-backed Russian groups. The clips show an aerial assault on enemy positions, as viewed through a thermal camera. Rocket launch systems were also deployed to counter the incursion.
In total, over 70 nationalists were killed, and four armored vehicles were destroyed, along with five pickup trucks, according to the Defense Ministry.
Mirrored - RT