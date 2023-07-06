Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity - Darkfield Blood Microscopy (updated)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea shows the evolution of information of nanotechnology and synthetic biology found initially in the C19 vials, then in human blood. I discuss the self-assembly of hydrogel filaments and the key findings of research done with Clifford Carnicom. This video provides actionable evidence of crimes against humanity. For more information, please visit https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/