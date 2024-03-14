This Can Be Stopped

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If You’re Prepared to Take Flak From The Media
* It’s going to be worse later when you don’t have options.
* All of our easy choices are past us.
* Look at inflation.
* We’re right and they’re wrong.
* It’s not going to get better until we start acting like adults.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3461: Prices Continue To Rise While The Regime Lies (14 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4j8m50-episode-3461-prices-continue-to-rise-while-the-regime-lies.html