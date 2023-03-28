© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In France the Riot Police and Fire Squads Join in the Protests. AMAZING.
In other clips, the police are violently beating the protestors. The crowds are larger today (day 10) than last week.