© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUGE_ The Cases Are MUCH BIGGER Thank You Think!JESUS: Believe this about Jesus to move on to Greener Pastures.
Born of a Virgin, He was killed for our transgressions, His blood
was shed as a sacrifice to atone for my sins. He was buried and ROSE three days
later, according to The Scriptures. Praise the Lord for HE HAS RISEN. I am now
forgiven for my sins, past, present and future and can live on with the Lord in
Eternity.
You can be saved now. It is just that easy.