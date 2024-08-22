The Drama from Russkaya Konopelka Continues

Here is the SHOT video, part 2 of the Epic battle video, be sure to catch the main battle video, link below:

This morning, we posted footage of a Kiev regime attack on Russkaya Konopelka in the Kursk region, where Russian forces completely decimated the AFU assault using armored vehicles, FPV drones, and artillery.

Ukrainian propagandists tried to spin the video, claiming that friendly fire occurred on the Russian side, but they were soon forced to admit the destruction of Ukrainian forces.

Now, however, SHOT, citing a source, reports that mercenaries from the American PMC Forward Observation Group were eliminated in the Kursk region during a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Russkaya Konopelka. The exact number of casualties among the American PMC is still being clarified.

Part 1 of the Epic Battle, if you missed it: https://www.brighteon.com/ab8a0946-3625-446e-b1c7-c8bc995c9b25

Ukraine attacked the "Kavkaz" port in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai. A "Neptune" missile hit the rail ferry "Conro Trader." There is currently a fire at the port.

The attack was presumably carried out from the Odessa region.

Information about casualties is being clarified.