"Exposing Treason: JJ Carroll Uncovers Biden's Betrayal"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
7 views • 7 months ago

Today we are going to 'lean in' with our special guest, JJ Carroll. This guy is a total bad-ass! During a 24-year career in the US Border Patrol, he saw exactly what was being implemented against America: Treason. He is the author of the book 'Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System'. He now has a 2-part documentary out called 'What is Treason?' Before we bring in JJ, let's watch this: 


"I'm going to take you on a journey -- a journey that's going to prove that Joe Biden and his administration are traitors and they have committed treason against America."

Keywords
traffickingchildharrisoperationvanishadministrationcorrup
