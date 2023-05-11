X22 REPORT Ep. 3066a - The [CB] Pushes Towards The 14th Amendment, Death Blow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3066a - May10, 2023
The [CB] Pushes Towards The 14th Amendment, Death Blow
Inflation is getting worse in the UK, people are having a difficult time paying their rent and mortgage payments. Newsom is ready to pay everyone reparations, this will destroy Ca. Biden is now pushing the 14th Amendment to take total control.
