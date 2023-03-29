MZ/IB Archive - Purpose and Plans Series - God's Plans in a Nutshell

This video is a re-run of a video that Rodney and I published early on—but in another sense, it is new. Let me explain. Rodney was new to the gig when we started this wonderment nearly two years ago, and he said that he really didn't like the text frames and video he used for this particular title, which he considers to be one of the most important of the messages. The message is called, "God's Plans in a Nutshell." Rodney said, "I want to do this one over, Zender," and I said, "Go for it, you little perfectionist you." We kept our first offering, so this one is in addition to it. It's a new sharing opportunity of a great message, broadcast from my home twenty-nine years ago in the fall on 1994. It's about the two gospels, essentially. But I take a super aerial view of it and the title speaks for itself. Give it another watch. I did—and I've already heard the audio about 79 times. The truth stands up every time. Thanks to all who support this work, in whatever capacity. I have received some very nice care packages from you with yummy food (including M&Ms) and, yes, even wine! You know how to refresh the spirits of a weary soldier. Grace and peace to one and all from the edge of the peninsula, Martin MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZIB/MZIB_Arc... MZ/IBI Archive Playlist:

