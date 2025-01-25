Trump just admits on live tv that "SOMETHING HIT" LA and caused the fires.





”It looks like...I don't want to say what it looks like."





"We won't talk about what HIT IT."





"It is a bad bad situation."





This is the Trump I like!





OG Source: https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/113884993103494631





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMMJCeOe4pI&list=RDNStMMJCeOe4pI&start_radio=1





President Donald Trump will be in L.A. today to tour the damage as he continues to feud with Gov. Gavin Newsom over disaster and federal aid. READ MORE: https://abc7.com/post/california-wildfires-president-donald-trump-visit-los-angeles-today-survey-damage-palisades-eaton-fires/15832713/