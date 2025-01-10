Amid the attacks are increasing, Russian forces have cut off several key supply lines and now reportedly less than three kilometers from the strategic town of Pokrovsk, or Russian name is “Krasnoarmeysk”. Footage released by Russian military correspondent on January 9, 2025, shows a Russian soldier on his motorcycle, moving swiftly not in the rearguard but in the front lines of the Russian advance on Pokrovsk. This is what the war road looks like, with Russian infantry with their equipment walking east alongside, and casualty evacuations also walking west. The world’s most mechanized army is moving towards Pokrovsk this morning, ready for intensive military operations, which will pose a challenge to the collapse of Ukrainian severe defenses in the coming days.

The motorcycle continues to move as it films the critical situation, which appears to have just erupted into heavy fighting. The footage shows rows of wrecked Western vehicles including Soviet ones, more commercial vehicles destroyed and still burning. The war has been going on for three years and the amount of equipment given to Ukraine by Western countries is astonishing, but many of them has become scrap metal. Now, some Ukrainian security officials believe that Russian troops are planning to bypass Pokrovsk from the west and are ready to attack. Ukrainian military correspondent Yuriy Butusov continues to lament that the 155th Brigade sent to Pokrovsk is not equipped with drones and electronic warfare systems. The soldiers are leaving their positions in a disorganized manner without strict control.

Meanwhile, “Attacks on the city itself are increasing. The situation is getting worse day by day, there is no place in the city that is safe anymore. There are attacks with glide bombs and artillery, but drones are the main danger," the head of Pokrovsk city military administration said today. Powerful Giatsint-S self-propelled guns reliably support Russian troops, destroying the strongholds of hidden platoons and groups of Ukrainian personnel in the direction.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





