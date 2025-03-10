© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Article III or the only Court! Where a man or woman can find remedy against the state. The 4 Agreements With our Sheriffs. Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government. Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@ join.skype.com/GoiT7mcc6Eg6 or FreeConferenceCall +13518886757 [email protected] facebook.com/OregonSJA/ orsja.org