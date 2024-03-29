For those abused by psyops in the UK

may this help the struggling souls who still do not recognize how powerful they are, amen.

https://rumble.com/v4kifar-the-love-of-the-truth-and-not-joining-the-lynch-mob.html

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369305190_Mitigating_and_Responding_to_Cognitive_Warfare

.

https://www.gchq.gov.uk/

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.

https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology

.

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes

.

https://www.itu.int/en/Pages/default.aspx

.

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to humans

magnetic human body communication

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639

.

Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions

are humans on the electromagnetic spectrum

electromagnetic warfare

https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/electronic-warfare-leadership

.

How does electromagnetic warfare work?

A more precise definition is a military or intelligence operation that uses all or parts of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) – radio waves, microwaves, millimeter waves, infrared, visible light, ultra violet light, x-rays, and gamma rays – to detect actions or communications, protect against enemy activities, .

https://rumble.com/v40wsdt-december-12-2023.html

.

Physical layer security in wireless networks - Engineering University Of Bristol 2021 - S.m.a.r.t. "Healthcare"

https://rumble.com/v3urba4-november-9-2023.html

.

thz materials and how they function in relation to the where and how - From 4 years ago but it provides an excellent brief overview.

https://rumble.com/v40qqm4-december-11-2023.html

.

PhD in Omnet WBAN Project one way communication with sensors & Gateways - Academic Consultancy

https://rumble.com/v3sofev-october-30-2023.html

.

"Mind Of Sabrina" Raynard Wilson Mind Of Steele Channel: You Just Got Owned By Sabrina Wallace #Psinergy 🤣 - RE: Pentagon 3000.09

https://rumble.com/v41xrem-december-18-2023.html





MARK STEELE: THEY HAVE BEEN PLANNING A 5G EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT FOR A LONG TIME - GET ORGANISED!

https://rumble.com/v4m22gc-sky-ice-series-episode-02.html

2 min in- LORA

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512



