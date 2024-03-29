BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

For those abused by psyops in the UK
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 03/29/2024

may this help the struggling souls who still do not recognize how powerful they are, amen.

https://rumble.com/v4kifar-the-love-of-the-truth-and-not-joining-the-lynch-mob.html

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369305190_Mitigating_and_Responding_to_Cognitive_Warfare

.

https://www.gchq.gov.uk/

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.

https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology

.

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes

.

https://www.itu.int/en/Pages/default.aspx

.

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to humans

magnetic human body communication

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639

.

Intra-body communications for nervous system applications: Current technologies and future directions

are humans on the electromagnetic spectrum

electromagnetic warfare

https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/electronic-warfare-leadership

.

How does electromagnetic warfare work?

A more precise definition is a military or intelligence operation that uses all or parts of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) – radio waves, microwaves, millimeter waves, infrared, visible light, ultra violet light, x-rays, and gamma rays – to detect actions or communications, protect against enemy activities, .

https://rumble.com/v40wsdt-december-12-2023.html

.

Physical layer security in wireless networks - Engineering University Of Bristol 2021 - S.m.a.r.t. "Healthcare"

https://rumble.com/v3urba4-november-9-2023.html

.

thz materials and how they function in relation to the where and how - From 4 years ago but it provides an excellent brief overview.

https://rumble.com/v40qqm4-december-11-2023.html

.

PhD in Omnet WBAN Project one way communication with sensors & Gateways - Academic Consultancy

https://rumble.com/v3sofev-october-30-2023.html

.

"Mind Of Sabrina" Raynard Wilson Mind Of Steele Channel: You Just Got Owned By Sabrina Wallace #Psinergy 🤣 - RE: Pentagon 3000.09

https://rumble.com/v41xrem-december-18-2023.html


MARK STEELE: THEY HAVE BEEN PLANNING A 5G EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT FOR A LONG TIME - GET ORGANISED!

https://rumble.com/v4m22gc-sky-ice-series-episode-02.html

2 min in- LORA

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512


Keywords
trump2024covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy