Iran successfully launches three homegrown satellites into orbit.

Iran has successfully launched three satellites for the first time using its carrier rocket developed by the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, state media reported, a milestone the West fears will boost Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

The satellites were sent to a minimum orbit of 450km (280 miles) on Sunday. One satellite weighing 32kg (71 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10kg each were propelled using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket.

The nano-satellites, named Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1, will be used to test narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, state media said.

Adding from today, 29th Jan.:

Iran executed 4 Israeli intelligence agents who carried out subversive activities in the country and collected information in the interests of Israel.





