Russian Recon Drones Now Evade Ukrainian FPV Interceptors Automatically
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
154 views • 3 months ago

Russian Recon Drones Now Evade Ukrainian FPV Interceptors Automatically

There was a longer video, was one of those silent videos that wouldn't upload. Cynthia

Russia has equipped its ZALA Z-16 and Albatros M5 reconnaissance drones with an automated system that counters Ukrainian FPV interceptor drones.

The system uses an additional upward-facing camera and machine vision to detect incoming enemy drones. Once a threat is identified, the drone executes automatic evasive maneuvers in real time, without operator input. Footage confirms the system’s effectiveness.

Initially deployed on the Z-16, the system is now appearing on other platforms like the Albatros M5. Combined with signal jamming tech targeting FPV video feeds, this development significantly boosts the survivability of Russian drones on the battlefield.

Adding: 

Commenting on Russia’s potential response to Ukrainian attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it’s necessary to await the outcome of the investigation before any decisions are made.

Peskov described Zelensky’s offensive comments (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/149709) toward the Russian delegation as awkward, inappropriate, and completely out of step with the tone required for any serious negotiations.

