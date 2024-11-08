© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harris pledges "peaceful transfer of power" after historic Trump victory! Let's enjoy this moment!
9 views • 7 months ago
Too good to be true? Harris officially concedes and vows "peaceful transfer of power" | Biden invites Trump to White House--did he vote for Trump? | leftists with TDS predictably meltdown everywhere on sad yet hilarious videos | likely GOP control of the House not yet out of the woods | Big pharma in full panic mode after RFK Jr vows to gut FDA and send Fauci and Bill Gates to prison | Trump reportedly considering elimination of income tax | "Female" olympic boxer confirmed to be a male | Putin and Zelensky react to Trump victory | Jack Smith and DOJ reportedly will dismiss Trump cases | J6ers react | Israeli settlers prepare for war in West Bank
