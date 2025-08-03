Digital prison coming...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Genius StableCoin Bill Is A CBDC Trojan Horse Deception. The Control Grid being Implemented. Starting in the USA, on 30 September 2025 cash will no longer be issued. My advice is if you had planned to buy a house, land or car, buy it now. When your money gets converted to stable coin, you lose your freedom on how you want to spend it. The deadline for the EU is the end of October. Whatever money you have, use it now to buy the big items necessary , because after those dates, you won`t be allowed to spend your money the way you choose.