'Putin Makes Zelensky Pay- Hundreds Of Ukrainian Soldiers Wiped Out In Dnipro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia has claimed to have extracted a heavy price from Ukraine for its “significant gains” in the Moscow-held Kherson region amid the prolonged war. The Russian Defence Ministry said that 460 Ukrainian Soldiers were killed and wounded at the Dnipro river which the Ukrainians crossed just a day before. Russia earlier confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers made gains in Dnipro