Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | Eczema Solutions
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
12 views • 07/26/2023

Today we welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials.  Vickie shares the many benefits of her skincare line in treating eczema and other skin conditions. We talk about the importance of using organic products versus conventional pharmaceuticals and over the counter  options.  Vickie then highlights some specific products like OBE Extreme Day and Night Face Cream,  Flawless Face Serum,  Extreme Hand and Body Cream, and Radical Repair Cream. Vickie offers our audience a special Moms on a Mission discount with the offer code MISSION. 


Sponsors:

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.


Links:

[email protected] 

www.organicbodyessentials.com 

www.momsonamission.net 


