another brick in the wall ~ the rise of the gingerbread men ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
55 views • 9 months ago

in today's discussion we will talk about how individual thoughts and ideas are a threat to demon-cracy. in addition, we will talk about how the public school system are rolling out these favian socialist through the teachings of humanism, which is in deep contradiction to real biblical teachings. finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 381.


references:

- moses mason - decision time

  https://archive.org/details/DecisionTimeparts1nd2

- unhuman

  https://www.amazon.com/Unhumans-Secret-History-Communist-Revolutions-ebook/dp/B0CX9BTG1S

- george orwell's 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- transhumanism

  https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc1505282/m2/1/high_res_d/ROSS-DISSERTATION-2019.pdf

- a brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- trilateral commission

  https://www.britannica.com/topic/Trilateral-Commission

- favian social society

  https://www.britannica.com/topic/Fabian-Society

- the highwire episode 381

  https://rumble.com/v57gpc5-episode-381-countering-the-narrative.html

