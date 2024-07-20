another brick in the wall ~ the rise of the gingerbread men ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
in today's discussion we will talk about how individual thoughts and ideas are a threat to demon-cracy. in addition, we will talk about how the public school system are rolling out these favian socialist through the teachings of humanism, which is in deep contradiction to real biblical teachings. finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 381.
references:
- moses mason - decision time
https://archive.org/details/DecisionTimeparts1nd2
- unhuman
https://www.amazon.com/Unhumans-Secret-History-Communist-Revolutions-ebook/dp/B0CX9BTG1S
- george orwell's 1984
https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984
- transhumanism
https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc1505282/m2/1/high_res_d/ROSS-DISSERTATION-2019.pdf
- a brave new world
https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley
- trilateral commission
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Trilateral-Commission
- favian social society
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Fabian-Society
- the highwire episode 381
https://rumble.com/v57gpc5-episode-381-countering-the-narrative.html