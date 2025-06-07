Swalwell Took The Bait

5D Trolling

• This staged Trump/Musk spat is all over the media.

• It is irresistible TDS bait.

• Some libs have already taken one hook: DJT “is in the Epstein files.”

• Now we wait for them to take another: “Where is the man who wrote these words? Was he replaced by a body double!?”

• Enjoy the show.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 June 2025)