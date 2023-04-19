Sheriff Issues New Threats To Reporters That Exposed Mc Curtain County James Freeman Mirror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror. Check out James Freeman on YouTube
Original video: https://youtu.be/v0zWsSw0cXc
The Sheriff's answer? To try and prosecute the reporter that EXPOSED his murder plot! We hear "Resign, Resign!" But what about "PROSECUTE FOR MURDER?"
42,448 views Apr 18, 2023
Mc Curtain County Sheriff issues threats instead of resigning.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Mc Curtain County Sheriff's Department
https://g.co/kgs/84s3d7
Mc Curtain County Commissioners Office
https://g.co/kgs/qzuxDk